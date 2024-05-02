Ramdass right to protect her reputation

Auditor General Jaiwantie Ramdass. -

THE EDITOR: The attack made by Finance Minister Colm Imbert, in Parliament, against the Auditor General Jaiwantie Ramdass – a private citizen and public servant, speaks to a level of desperation hitherto unseen.

Using the cowardly route of parliamentary privilege and knowing that Ms Ramdass does not have access to same, to defend herself, the country witnessed in plain sight, how government ministers stoop in order to get their way.

Of course, the elephant in the room was the unspoken allegation of political alliance.

The office of Auditor General is a very important cog in the wheel of public sector corporate governance.

When this person signs off on accounts, it is their reputation that is at stake if things go wrong. Ms Ramdass has every right to ensure that correct protocols are followed in accounting procedures.

The finance minister, on the other hand, is only concerned with looking good politically in the public domain. Let us see how this plays out because billions of taxpayer dollars and the country's very reputation could be at stake.

LINUS F. DIDIER

Mt Hope