North, South West stay undefeated in TTCB U-13 Interzone tourney

East Zone U13 batsman Rayhan Gooding plays a shot during his team’s interzone cricket match against Tobago U13s, at the Knowles Street Recreation Ground, Curepe on May 1, 2024. - Angelo Marcelle

SOUTH West U-13’s continued their fine run of form in the TT Cricket Board (TTCB) U-13 Interzone competition, as they defeated Central by 53 runs in the third round of matches that took place on May 1 at Happy Hill Recreation Ground, Rousillac.

Batting first, South West posted 207 for six wickets in their allotted 40 overs. Keshav Mongru led the way scoring 49 runs not out.

Mongru’s knock included three fours and a six, in his 41-ball stay at the crease.

He was well supported by Christiano Beharry and Eshanan Deopersad who made 49 and 32 respectively.

For Central, Caleb Mitchell took two wickets for 36 runs in seven overs, while Sanjay Jairam and Abaz Hassanali took one wicket each.

In reply, Central could only muster 154 all out in 38.4 overs.

Naresh Narinesingh made 42, while Saveer Rambaran made 25.

Adrion Beharry tore through Central’s top order, finishing with figures of five wickets for 18 runs in his eight overs.

Varun Mahadeo and Shirdi Greaves both took two wickets for South West.

South West remained undefeated in their first three games, topping the Group B standings, while Central were runners-up.

At the Brian Lara Cricket Ground, North took care of North East by seven wickets.

North East batting first made 145 all out in 31.2 overs.

Opening batsman Rishik Latchmansingh made 42, while M Richards made 28.

Kemuel Yard was the pick of the bowlers for North, taking three wickets for 12 runs in 4.2 overs. In support, Davis Guerra and Jordison Wellington both took two wickets each.

North got to the target in 25.5 overs, making 147, and losing three wickets in the process. They were led by Larell Guiseppi who made 43 not out.

Guiseppi’s knock included six fours and one six. He was well supported by openers Levi Burke and Avinash Boodram who made 39 and 23 respectively.

Rishik Latchmansingh took two wickets for North East.

At Sancho Recreation Ground, South defeated South East by 32 runs. Batting first, South got to a competitive 176 all out in 37.5 overs.

They were led by knocks from Torres Sookdeo who made 31, Ravesh Gopaul, 29 and Luke Ramlal who made 23.

For South East, Xyon Mohammed, Jaden Sankar and Kayden Waterman all took two wickets.

South East could only muster 144 for six in their 40 overs, with Kaveed Kriston Katwaroo making 33.

Five of South’s bowlers took one wicket each, but it was their economy rates that kept South East’s batsmen at bay.

From Group A, North finished in first place, while East were runners-up.

At Knowles Street, Curepe:

Tobago - 124/10 (25.5 overs) ;

East 127/3 (18.4 overs)

East won by seven wickets