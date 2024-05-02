My solutions for West Indies cricket

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews. - Photo courtesy CWI

THE EDITOR: Over the last five years and more, WI cricket has been in a slump. Small flickers of hope present themselves with much fanfare only to be followed by dismal failure. It is quite apparent that the administrators seem to have no solution to the problem.

Before every tour, there is a two-week training camp. Yet still, many players are leaving the team with injuries. Performance is below par, except for the first match. After the first match, it is all downhill thereafter.

The regional season consists of a maximum of seven matches now, if one reaches the final. History will reveal that all of our past cricketers played in the English county league that consisted of over 23 four-day matches, with one-day matches in-between. It is thus quite apparent that our cricketers are lacking match practice and are also unfit.

Caricom, at the Head of State level, has recognised the problem and even formed a special committee on West Indies cricket.

Sport today is no longer confined to “raw” talent. There are many aspects to being successful. There are physical, social, psychological, economic, nutritional and others that have to be dealt with.

The Australian cricket team underscores this point, sometimes travelling with its own cook. So what are some of the solutions?

* The regional season has to be longer than six or seven weeks. Home and away matches among the six traditional teams will result in a ten-week tournament. Add one or two invitational sides, if such teams are really needed, and we now have an 11-12 week tournament.

* Caricom and their respective regional governments should sponsor their individual teams so as to create a professional-type league that may create a level of professionalism. Cricket and the University of the West Indies are the only unifying aspects of life in the West Indies.

* Only players who participate and are outstanding in the regional tournament should be eligible for West Indies selection. Hence the dates for the regional tournament must be planned two years in advance so that ignorance is not an excuse.

* Whilst the participation of a youth team is commendable, it only serves to decrease the standard of play and should be stopped.

* The UWI should create an Academy/Faculty of Sports. Through this sport faculty, the university should be encouraged to participate in the regional tournament. This is preferred to the youth team.

Thus, we may now have a 14-week regional tournament. But it seems that the Shell Academy of St Georges University is the preferred and accepted system of the West Indies Cricket Board. Hence, the participants at the Shell Academy should form the basis of a youth team, thereby showing if they did in fact learn anything.

* Each regional side should be allowed to select, one or two, non-West Indian players for each match and for the entire season.

* The WI Cricket Board and the regional affiliates should become more business oriented and should market the West Indies to the maximum.

* Training camps should be organised throughout the year, in addition to just before a tour. Players should be subjected to routine fitness and training programmes.

* Age-group programmes should be developed in all countries. Tournaments will only be successful if the programmes have developed quality players.

* Coaches and other team officials should resign or vacate their positions after failure to produce results. Having three-year contracts does not mean that the sport must tolerate three years of failure.

It is important that all sport administrators, be it cricket, soccer, athletics, etc, become serious and professional in the development of the respective sport for which they control. They must not assume positions for want of power, for a free airfare, for a free ticket to competitions and tournaments and more importantly, for self-gain.

Sport in the West Indies needs innovators and thinkers and developers rather than linger-ons. There are many young aspiring athletes who will require guidance and support for continued success, both of which are presently lacking.

One must not expect overnight successes. The WICB should project a turnaround in five years time, allowing the present young players to be fine-tuned and develop maturity and experience.

Youth programmes should be developed, with the primary aim of ensuring a basic standard of performance. Errors displayed at an international level during the 2003 Australian series were an embarrassment to regional cricket.

During these five years, the respective Governments should invest into their respective teams. As the regional cricket becomes a success, sponsorship will return, eventually relieving the Governments of this burden.

Assistance, financial and otherwise, is needed from regional governments in the next five years.

PHILIP AYOUNG-CHEE

Retired Urologist