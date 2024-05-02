Moonilal: Government could have fallen if UNC 5 were in Lower House

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

OROPOUCHE East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal has reiterated the UNC’s condemnation of five of its MPs – Dinesh Rambally, Rushton Paray, Anita Haynes-Alleyne, Rodney Charles and Dr Rai Ragbir – for being absent from the House on April 26, for the vote on the motion to give the Auditor General more time to review the amended 2023 public financial statements from the Finance Ministry and prepare a new report for submission to Parliament.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday at UNC headquarters in Chaguanas, he said, “We could have toppled the government. The government could have fallen on that critical vote!”

Rambally, Paray, Haynes-Alleyne, Charles and Ragbir have been openly criticised by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar and other UNC members for missing the vote and demanding that party internal elections be held when they are constitutionally due.

Moonilal slammed Charles for claiming that he (Charles) attends House sittings more than Persad-Bissessar.

“Then you (Charles) should lead (the UNC),” Moonilal charged.

He also claimed the five MPs frequently leave Parliament when the House is on tea break and never return.

“Parliament is not a restaurant. It is a place to do the people’s business. It is not the Breakfast Shed.”

Moonilal described the five MPs as a “little Mickey Mouse club.”