Ministry allocates $$ to youth leadership

Youth Development and National Service Minister Foster Cummings - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

The Ministry of Youth Development and National Service (MYDNS) has allocated $13,000 in seed funding to 13 participating groups in the National Leadership Training Programme.

Head of the department of behavioural sciences Dr Talia Esnard said the funds will be used to create capstone projects.

The capstone project will be used as a final project in which participants will be required to apply the knowledge and skills gained throughout the programme to aid in community development.

At the end of the programme, participants will be given a certificate.

The programme will engage 100 participants between 16 and 35, including youth from youth-led and youth-serving organisations.

The announcement was made during the launch of the programme’s second cohort of participants at UWI, St Augustine on Wednesday.

Deputy permanent secretary Savtri Balkaran said this is the second time the ministry will be collaborating with UWI to host this programme.

“The National Leadership Training Programme was founded on the idea that youth should be provided with the appropriate training, resources, and knowledge to take the lead in advancing our nation

“The programme aims not only to enhance your leadership skills but also to foster positive change,” Balkaran added.

MYDNS youth officer Sherry Ann-Ramlal provided a programme overview, outlining six modules.

“Over the course of six weeks, you will be exposed to conflict management and resolution, introduction to leadership, establishing effective partnerships and group management, youth development work from a policy perspective, civic engagement and responsibility and communicating effectively in groups.”

Technical adviser to the minister Anthony Garcia said nominations for the national youth award are open.