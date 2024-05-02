Loud music and ‘third worldism’

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: I am looking for an answer to a question asked by a visitor from Europe.

The foreigner asked me, how come people are allowed to drive around in their cars blasting what they consider to be music? How is it these people go unchallenged and are not stopped and charged by the police?

I tried to explain that what I’m not really clear on is that the volume level must be verified as being so loud as to be against the law and this must be deemed so by the arresting officer (if any policeman actually happens to be around).

On hearing this, the visitor just laughed and said, “I suppose that’s what people refer to as third world." He then settled back and asked for a cold beer and said no more.

WAYNE DOPSON

Woodbrook