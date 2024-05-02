Jowelle De Souza robbed at home in south Trinidad

Jowelle De Souza. - File photo

Businesswoman Jowelle De Souza was beaten and robbed at gunpoint in her home in south Trinidad on the night of May 1.

De Souza, 53, the owner of Hair by Jowelle, was in her bedroom in Palmiste at around 7.25 pm on May 1 when five men came in through an unlocked door and announced a robbery.

All wore gloves and masks, and the first to enter had a gun. They slapped her several times and bound her hands and feet with tie straps.

The men ransacked her home and robbed her of a safe containing documents, an assortment of Louis Vuitton handbags and two iPads. Their value is yet to be ascertained.

The men then ran out of the house.

De Souza is also an animal-rights activist and a former temporary opposition senator. She was an independent candidate in the 2015 general election for the San Fernando West seat, which PNM’s Faris Al-Rawi won.

When Newsday spoke briefly with De Souza on May 2, she said she was all right.

She added that she was at work and left the investigation to the police. She said many officers had responded and gathered evidence.

De Souza added that two of her relatives, a caretaker and the gardener were also in the house. They, too, were tied up.

She recalled that the men had come from the back of the house.

It was the first time she had experienced such an ordeal.

The suspects remained at large up to May 2.

PC Ramroop is investigating.