Guapo man on sex, kidnapping charges against minor
A 63-year-old man has been granted $400,000 surety bail on charges of four offences against a minor, including two counts of sexual penetration and kidnapping.
Isaac John, of Guapo, appeared before Master Margaret Sookraj-Goswami in the High Court on May 1, also charged with sexually touching the same female minor.
He was also given a cash alternative of $40,000 to cover the charges.
As a condition of bail, John must not contact the virtual complainant or any other witnesses. He must also report to the Guapo police station twice a week.
John has to return to court on January 9, 2025, for a sufficiency hearing.
It is alleged that the victim got into a car driven by a man in the Point Fortin district on April 29.
Instead of taking her home, as requested, he took her to a bushy area at Field Road, where he committed the offences.
A report was made to the police, who arrested John on that same date.
W/Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne and Sgt Ramnarine of the Special Victims Department (SVD) led the investigations.
On April 30, WPC Valentine of the SVD charged John with the offences.
Comments
"Guapo man on sex, kidnapping charges against minor"