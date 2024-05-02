Gasparillo woman suspects foul play in brother's death

Police on a crime scene - File photo

Relatives of a man whose body was found at the bottom of a precipice in Gasparillo believe he was killed by someone he knew.

Darion Pierre was reported missing early on Wednesday morning and his body was found hours later by a child while walking to school.

Speaking with the media at the Forensic Science Centre in St James, Pierre's sister Dana Pierre said he was never a limer and was always sceptical about people.

His car is missing and she said he would never have offered a drop to a random stranger, so she believes someone close to him may have answers about his death.

Speaking about the crime situation, she said the people responsible for the safety of citizens "need to do better."

She said she is ready to leave TT, as she cannot stand the thought of raising her son in a country where families rarely see justice.

"If I could take my son and go from Trinidad, I would do it tomorrow.

"Citizens are losing hope. Families aren't getting any kind of closure."