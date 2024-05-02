Digicel Foundation pledges $100k to Special Olympics National Games

Digicel Foundation CEO Penny Gomez (second from right) presidents Digicel Foundation endorsee and 94.1 FM's DJ Joe Brien with a shirt at the launch of the 2024 Special Olympics TT National Games on Wednesday. Photo courtesy Digicel Foundation. -

In the continued fight toward "building an inclusive society," the Digicel Foundation has pledged its support to Special Olympics TT (SOTT) National Games in the continuation of their 12-year partnership, by sponsoring the 2024 edition of the games to the tune of $100,000.

The announcement was made during the launch of the 2024 SOTT National Games at the Digicel Head Office on Maraval Road, PoS on Wednesday.

This year's SOTT National Games will commence at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella on May 4, and over 700 participants will be engaged in competitive action in as many as nine sporting disciplines across the four weekends in May. The athletes will play sports such as basketball, bocce, equestrian, football, powerlifting, swimming and volleyball, with the Southern Regional Indoor Sporting Arena, Pleasantville and the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo among the host venues, in addition to the aforementioned Manny Ramjohn facility.

"The games are open to all special schools and for people with intellectual disabilities, as well as clubs that are active," said Ferdinand Bibby, the SOTT national director.

"Even athletes who are not attached to any club or school can also participate and register as independent athletes."

Bibby said there is more to the SOTT National Games than the varying sporting disciplines, and he hopes this year's edition can bring greater appreciation and understanding for the disabilities the competitors live with in their constant strive for equality.

"The Digicel Foundation has infused itself in the daily activities and the needs of SOTT and sought to assist us in the development toward building an inclusive society here in TT. You have done that by assisting outside of the national games," Bibby said.

"This is more than sport. And while the children from the various schools will come out to participate on Saturday and the rest of the weekends. It's important the rest of the schools become engaged with the efforts of the school teams and what they can do," Bibby continued.

"Sport brings recognition to whatever organisation. That will go a long way in assisting the schools in having a better idea of what the athletes do."

The games will feature more than 170 coaches and 300 volunteers.

"It's a day-to-day, year-round initiative that lends toward the whole idea of human development. There's nothing more noble or more worthy than doing that."

Digicel Foundation's support of the SOTT doesn't stop at the national games, as the organisation has also pledged $135,000 to cover the annual expenses of the Special Olympics' secretariat.

Digicel Foundation CEO Penny Gomez encouraged other sporting entities to support the games, and she also revealed the initiatives the organisation has taken to increase fan activity and participation for this year's games.

"When we go to those games, it's heartbreaking when we look into the stands and we're not seeing the support – sometimes from the said families, from the other schools and from the wider TT public," Gomez said.

"We are going to do our best to encourage fan support, so we have created a campaign that we call Be A Fan, with incentives for larger groups of families and friends to come and support the athletes."

The Be A Fan campaign will see the largest and rowdiest contingent of 20-25 spectators receiving a $2,000 voucher toward a lime at a "fantastic restaurant." Meanwhile, the second-place prize will go to a posse of ten-15 spectators, who will receive a $1,000 voucher for a pizza party.

"For the participants, the games are so important to them. You only have to attend once and realise that it's their battlefield. That is where they show off their skills and it also feeds into the wider World Games," Gomez said.

"It's important they know they have an audience who are appreciative of the work they put in throughout the year."

The participating schools have not been left out by any means, and the We Are Fans flag competition will see the school with the most creative flag and the best cheerleaders walking away with a $25,000 prize which will go toward the enhancement of the technology devices at the school, to go along with a year of free broadband.

"We want to thank from now, any other corporate entities who will come on board. We really do hope that corporate TT sees it fit to really participate and actively so by funding and even coming out to volunteer or cheer on the athletes."

Boom Champions 94.1FM DJ Joe Brien, and comedian and playwright Kevin Soyer were unveiled as the Digicel Foundation's endorsees.