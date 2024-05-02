Businessman shot dead in Central Trinidad

Police car - File photo

A businessman was shot and killed in Central Trinidad on the night of May 1.

Dead is John Henry, the owner of Crystal Waters Beverage Company Ltd.

Initial reports are at around 7 pm, gunmen ambushed and shot him at Canary Road at Calcutta No3 at around 7 pm.

The killers left in a getaway car.

Henry was taken to the health centre, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Police later found the car burnt along Camden Road near the heliport.

Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) and Central Division police are investigating.