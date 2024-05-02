Belmont couple freed of 2004 drug-trafficking charges

Attorney Sean Cazabon and his clients Roland Singh and Coreen Ortiz Bisram at the Hall of Justice, Port of Spain, on April 30. - Photo by Jada Loutoo

A husband and wife have been acquitted of a 2004 cocaine trafficking charge.

Ronald Singh and his wife Coreen Ortiz Bisram, of Belmont Valley Road, were on trial before Justice Gillian Scotland and a Port of Spain jury charged with trafficking 14.62 kilogrammes of cocaine on November 20, 2004.

On April 30, the jury returned a unanimous not-guilty verdict on the couple, who went on trial on April 15.

Speaking after they were freed, Bisram expressed her relief.

“It has been 20 years. Thank God, we are free. It has been hanging over our heads, but we are grateful we had a good lawyer in Mr Cazabon.”

Singh concurred with his wife.

Speaking to the media, their attorney Sean Cazabon said his clients "have always maintained their innocence.

“The prosecution’s case rested solely on the evidence of the police and there were a lot of inconsistencies and problems with the quality of the evidence.

“We are grateful for justice by trial by jury and justice has prevailed.”

It was alleged that police went to the couple’s home and found the cocaine in 14 plastic-wrapped packages, and a quantity of cash in various denominations of local and foreign currency.

The couple and their 16-year-old nephew were all charged, but the case against the teenager was dismissed at the magistrates’ court.

In their defence at trial, Cazabon maintained that the charges against the two were fabricated and the drugs planted by the police in their home.

They also contended the cash found was sales from the grocery they run at their home and their sale of produce to the market and other supermarkets, since they were registered farmers.

They also had a small music band, and some money was paid for performances. They also said their home was something of an “open house,” as many people were allowed to come and go at varying times.

In their testimony, the couple alleged that the officer who charged them corruptly solicited $120,000 from them to have the case against them thrown out. A report was made to the police Professional Standards Bureau.

Cazabon also pointed to several material inconsistencies in the prosecution’s case and the jury, after deliberating for an hour and a half, returned the not-guilty verdicts.

The judge ordered the drugs destroyed and the money returned to the couple.

Also representing the couple was Amanda Seebalack. Appearing for the State were prosecutors Destinee Grey and Pravish Ramlochan.