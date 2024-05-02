5 ways for small businesses to become Googleable

BECOMING GOOGLEABLE: Five ways businesses can boost their online visibility. Photo courtesy Keron Rose -

In the digital age, where consumers turn to the internet for everything from researching products to finding local services, online visibility is the lifeblood of small businesses.

If you're not showing up in search results, you're essentially invisible to a massive pool of potential customers. This translates to missed opportunities, lost sales and ultimately, stunted business growth.

Here's why being "Googleable" is more than just a trendy saying. Google is the undisputed search engine giant and achieving strong visibility on its platform translates to reaching a wider audience.

It's not enough to just be found online, you need to be strategically positioned to be chosen over your competitors.

This article dives into five proven strategies to enhance your online presence.

By implementing these tactics, you'll ensure your small business isn't just discoverable but stands out from the crowd, driving customer acquisition and business growth.

Register on business listing platforms

Your first step should be to get listed on major business platforms. Register your business with Google Business Profile, Bing Places and Apple Business Connect.

These platforms allow you to manage how your business appears across search engines and maps. Make sure to enter complete information about your business, including products, services and photographs of your work. Additionally, actively create content and gather customer reviews on these platforms. Positive reviews not only enhance your credibility but also improve your rankings on search engines.

Leverage Google web stories

Google web stories offer a visually rich, engaging way to connect with users. Platforms like Makestories.io, Newsroom AI and Storifyme can help you create these stories.

Web stories appear in Google search and Google discover, providing excellent visibility for your content. They are a fantastic way to narrate a story, showcase products or highlight services in a format that's easy to consume and share.

Engage with traditional media and popular websites

To amplify your reach, contribute to traditional media and popular websites within your industry. Identify current problems or trends in your industry and pitch relevant stories to these outlets.

Media coverage not only brings your business to the forefront in printed press but also boosts your online presence when these articles are published on their digital platforms.

Additionally, securing a spot on platforms like Google News and Apple News can dramatically increase your visibility.

Publish content on established platforms

If you don't have a website, start by creating an account on Medium.com. This platform allows you to publish articles that can be easily found through Google searches. Focus on creating content that educates and engages your audience, addressing common questions and relevant topics in your industry. Consistently publishing valuable content will keep your business relevant and easily discoverable in search results.

Create a YouTube channel

Video content is a powerful tool for engagement. Establish a YouTube channel for your business to extend your content's reach beyond temporary social media feeds.

YouTube, being the second largest search engine, offers enduring visibility for your videos. This platform ensures that your content is discoverable not just on YouTube searches but also through Google.

Don't let your business become a hidden gem in the vast digital landscape. By taking these crucial steps to enhance your online presence, you'll be well on your way to establishing a prominent and accessible brand in the competitive marketplace.

Remember, "Googleable" isn't just a buzzword; it's a roadmap to success.

Whether you choose to captivate audiences with engaging web stories, leverage the power of strategic media partnerships or utilise YouTube's platform for interactive video content, the possibilities for reaching new customers are endless.

The beauty lies in the achievability of these goals. You don't need an astronomical budget or a team of tech wizards. Start implementing these steps today, even on a small scale.

As you witness your digital footprint expand, you'll be met with a wave of fresh opportunities – more website traffic, a surge in customer inquiries and ultimately, a thriving business.

So, take charge of your online presence and watch your brand flourish in the digital age.

Keron Rose is a digital strategist who works with businesses to build their digital presence and monetise their platforms.

Learn more at KeronRose.com or listen to the Digipreneur FM podcast on Apple podcast, Spotify, or Google podcasts.