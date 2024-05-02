3 Fyzabad men granted bail on ammunition charges

- File photo

THREE Fyzabad men have been granted bail on charges of ammunition possession.

Beal Kyle Gordon, Disean Desetages and Lorenzo Joseph appeared before Master Sarah Da Silva on May 1 on the ammunition-possession charges.

Gordon faces an additional charge of dangerous driving. He was granted $100,000 bail with surety. The other two received $75,000 each.

They were also ordered to report to the Oropouche police station on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays, put under a 7 pm - 5 am curfew, during which time they were warned they must stay indoors.

The three will return to court on May 29.

The matter was also transferred to the Couva district court, since the prosecution recommended a summary trial for the men.

It is alleged on April 26, four men were in a black Nissan Primera when police on mobile patrol on the northbound lane of the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway, by the Indian Trail overpass, tried to stop the driver because of a traffic violation.

The police allegedly tried to stop the car several times, but there was a high-speed chase.

The car was eventually stopped on the shoulder of the highway, close to the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training facility. The four men who were allegedly in the car ran off into some bushes. Police held three and the fourth remains at large.

It was further alleged that during a search of the car, police saw 27 brass-coloured cylindrical objects resembling ammunition scattered in the car.

The men were taken to the Couva police station and charged.

They are represented by Bhimal Maharajh.