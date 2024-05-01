Kirton Sorias appointed acting Tobago Hotel and Tourism Institute CEO

Kirton Sorias. - File photo by David Reid

BUSINESSMAN Kirton Sorias has been appointed acting CEO of the Tobago Hospitality and Tourism Institute (THTI).

THA Secretary of Education, Research and Technology Zorisha Hackett made the disclosure at the April 25 plenary sitting in the Assembly Legislature, Scarborough.

She was responding to a question from Minority councillor Petal Daniel-Benoit about whether the THTI has a substantive CEO.

Hackett said Sorias's appointment took effect on February 1, 2024, for an initial period of three months.

She added the board of directors has the authority, as per its by-laws, to extend the appointment for no more than six months.

As acting CEO, Hackett said, Sorias receives a basic salary of $27,000, plus a travelling and telephone allowance. He does not get a housing allowance.

She said a substantive CEO will get a remuneration package of $33,700, including a basic salary of $25,000, a housing allowance of $6,000, a travel allowance of $2,000, plus a telephone allowance.