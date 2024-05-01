Amarah murder accused a no-show in court

MURDERED: Amarah Lallitte, four. -

The 39-year-old man char­ged with killing four-year-old Amarah Lallitte did not return to court on May 1 as the St Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital requested more time to evaluate him.

Isan Constant was expected to reappear before Master Margaret Sookraj-Goswami, who on April 15, ordered him sent to St Ann's for assessment.

Sookraj-Goswami made the order after Constant’s attorney Mario Merritt made an application. He was charged on April 12 after homicide detectives received instructions from Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC.

A post-mortem on Lallitte’s body, on April 11, revealed she was beaten and beheaded. He will now return to court on May 21.

Police reports said on April 8, Lallitte’s mother of Fifth Street, Five Rivers, went to the Arouca Police Station to make a report of abuse. She told officers she had been attacked.

A team of police, led by Insp Pierre and Sgt Trancoso went with her to the home. When they arrived they found the house locked and in darkness.

Police said PC Reid called out the suspect's name several times and a few minutes later, a man came outside, bareback and wearing black three-quarter pants. The woman was then allowed to go into the house, but seconds afterwards, police heard screams, and she ran out.

WPC Mohan went inside and saw Amarah’s mutilated body. She had been beheaded and her head put in a barrel. The police notified their colleagues at the Homicide Bureau and a suspect was immediately arrested.