TTPost: Anomalies holding up evaluation

FLASHBACK: President of the TT Postal Workers Union Shellon Trim leads a protest outside TTPost’s corporate shop, Caroline Building, Wilson Road, Scarborough in Tobago on March 13. - File photo by Corey Connelly

TTPOST is saying anomalies identified by the Chief Personnel Officer (CPO) in the job evaluation exercise for unionised workers of the postal corporation is the reason behind the evaluation being incomplete to date.

Workers staged a protest on March 13 outside of TTPost’s corporate shop, Caroline building, Wilson Road in Scarborough to demand an 18.6 per cent salary increase in keeping with the determination of a job evaluation exercise done over a decade ago.

A Newsday report published online quoted Postal Workers Union president Shellon Trim as saying, “We are highlighting the fact that there has been no implementation of the monetary aspect of our job evaluation, which would have been completed in 2011 and a final report done.

“So today, the workers both in Trinidad and in Tobago are demonstrating the fact that our job evaluation needs to be implemented and implemented now.”

The Newsday article said that the union had written to both Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales – TTPost’s line minister – and CPO Dr Daryl Dindial outlining their grievances, but is yet to receive a response.

In a press release on April 22, TTPost said it noted the union’s position regarding the job evaluation exercise of 2011.

The corporation said the evaluation was not completed and signed off on because the CPO found various anomalies which are yet to be resolved.

“Although the evaluation is yet to be completed and has not been signed off, it spoke to an 18.6 per cent adjustment on salaries for employees of the corporation. It is instructive to note that in 2015, the then administration applied a 14 per cent adjustment to TTPost employees, inclusive of salaries and COLA, as well as other government employees,” the release said.

The release said TTPost continues to engage the union on the matter subject to guidance from the CPO and the Ministry of Public Utilities which is the corporation’s line ministry.

The job evaluation exercise was undertaken by executive recruitment and management consultancy firm, HRC Associates.