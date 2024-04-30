T20 World Cup tickets available at box offices from May 2

West Indies legend Chris Gayle with the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup trophy. PHOTO COURTESY CRICKET WEST INDIES -

FANS in the Caribbean will be able to buy International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 tickets directly from box offices from May 2 and confirm their attendance at the biggest cricket carnival spectacle ever.

The T20 World Cup, jointly hosted by the Caribbean and the US, will be played from June 1-29.

A CWI media release on April 29 said, "To celebrate 30 days to go to the start of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and the launch of the official anthem, box offices will open their doors on Thursday (May 2) until the end of the event across the six host locations in the West Indies."

Plans were not initially in place to sell tickets at box offices, but after some backlash from stakeholders the organisers had a change of heart. Stakeholders said not everyone is tech-savvy, therefore buying tickets online would be a challenge.

Fans can buy tickets at Antigua Recreation Ground, Kensington Oval (Barbados), Guyana Cricket Board Office, Daren Sammy Cricket Ground (St Lucia), Commercial Centre (St Vincent), Queen’s Park Oval (Trinidad) and National Cricket Centre (Trinidad).

In Antigua, Barbados, Guyana and Trinidad the box office will be open Monday-Friday from 10.30 am-6 pm and on Saturdays from 10 am-4 pm.

Cricket supporters in St Lucia and St Vincent can get their tickets between 9.30 am-5 pm from Monday-Friday and from 10 am-2 pm on Saturdays.

Fans across the West Indies will be able to buy tickets for all fixtures in the Caribbean.

Tickets for 39 of the World Cup’s 55 matches, which are to be hosted in the West Indies, will be available with prices starting from as low as US $6 for selected matches. Fans have many options to choose from including premium, standard plus, standard, grounds and mounds and party stand.

Fans will be able to pay with cash in their local currency or with their credit card at box offices. Tickets are also available online on the tournament’s official ticketing website – tickets.t20worldcup.com.

Leading up to the opening of the box offices, World Cup tournament director Fawwaz Baksh said, “With just over 30 days to the start of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, the opening of the ticket box offices in the West Indies from May 2 will mark a pivotal moment in our journey to delivering an out of this world experience for all fans.

“The opening of box offices also underscores our commitment to ensuring accessibility and inclusivity for all West Indians, who are passionate followers of the game. Their presence in the stadiums will energise players, entertain fans and viewers, and show the world a cricketing spectacle which can only be experienced in the Caribbean.”

Venue, hospitality and party stand packages for the World Cup are also available for matches in the West Indies and US at tickets.t20worldcup.com.