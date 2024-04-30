Supermarket Association appoints new CEO

Rajiv Diptee, SATT president. - File photo by Roger Jacob

The Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago (SATT) has announced the appointment of Amrika Teelucksingh as its CEO.

In a media release, SATT said, “Bringing over two decades of diverse experience spanning healthcare, higher education, media and technology, Teelucksingh is well-equipped to steer SATT towards continued success.”

Speaking to Newsday on the phone, SATT president Rajiv Diptee said Teelucksingh’s appointment will enhance and grow the organisation.

“We have strived to ensure the leadership of SATT contributes to the organisation making significant strides. This appointment is another one of those significant strides,” he said. “We have placed the ambitions of the organisation on the shoulders of Teelucksingh. She is someone whose background in marketing and experience with civil society organisations, we hope, will have a significant effect on the organisation.”

He expressed confidence that Teelucksingh’s appointment will benefit the organisation.