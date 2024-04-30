Southstars hit Moruga for 14 in TTFA G League

Trendsetter Hawks' under-15 captain tries to shrugg off her Pro Series opponent in a TTFA G League match at the Hasely Crawford Stadium training field, Mucurapo on April 28. Photo courtesy TTFA. -

Goals flowed aplenty on the second match day of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) G League on April 28, and Southstars Sports Academy stole the show when they demolished Moruga FC by a 14-0 margin in the South/Central's under-15 age group.

After succumbing to a defeat to table-toppers Cox Coaching School in their first game, Southstars rebounded in grand fashion as they completely outplayed Moruga at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium training field, Marabella.

Southstars' Shakilla Hamilton was in a free-scoring mood on the day, and she scored a staggering ten goals to help her team to the lopsided win. Makayla Borwin and Chelsea White scored two goals apiece to complete the riot for Southstars.

In the other game in the South/Central's under-15 division, national youth forward Nikita Gosine took her goal tally in the tournament to 11 goals when she scored a beaver-trick to help Cox Coaching School to a resounding 7-0 win over Crown Trace as they jumped to six points.

At the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet, Tobago, Jewels SC got their second straight win in the Tobago under-15 division when they edged Combined Ballerz by a 2-0 margin.

Tobago Chicas put their Tobago opposition on notice in the next under-15 match, though, as they shook off an early deficit against RSS Phoenix to get a hammering 10-2 win.

Adriana Fowler scored a beaver-trick to lead the Tobago Chicas' charge, while Blessing Taitt also impressed with a hat-trick.

In Tobago's under-13 division, Black Panthers (four points) and Jewels SC (two points) battled to a 1-1 draw, while Tobago Chicas (three points) got a 33rd-minute goal from Jaya McKenna as they beat Combined Ballerz 1-0.

In the North/East zone, the girls from Trendsetter Hawks continued to shine brightly as they won in both the under-13 and under-15 divisions to maintain their 100 per cent record in the tourney.

In the under-15 division, Jayda Herbert scored in the 68th minute as Trendsetter got a slender 1-0 victory against Pro Series at the Hasely Crawford Stadium training field in Mucurapo.

In the other North/East under-15 game, Eastern County United opened the floodgates as they hammered Legion Academy by an 8-1 margin. Jessica Nesbitt scored five goals, while Sachelle Friday scored a hat-trick.

In the North/East under-13 division, Nikisha Hills scored a hat-trick and Sara Roopchand netted a brace as Trendsetter got a comfortable victory against Legion Academy.