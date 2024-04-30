Shark-attack victim transferred to Miami hospital

Shark attack victim Peter Smith, 64, pictured with his wife Joanna, 62, is now receiving treatment at a hospital in Miami. - Photo courtesy Joanna Smith's Facebook page

THE British tourist who was attacked by a shark on April 26 at Turtle Beach, Tobago has been transferred to the Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami, Florida.

Secretary of Health Dr Faith BYisrael said Peter Smith, 64, was transferred from the Scarborough General Hospital to the ANR Robinson International Airport at 10.57 pm on April 29.

He was airlifted out of Tobago at approximately 12.05 am on April 30 and arrived in Miami at 3.51 a.m.

According to reports, Smith was bathing around ten metres from shore when he was attacked by a bull shark. He received serious injuries to his left hand, left thigh and abdomen.

The rare shark attack forced a temporary closure of ten beaches on the island.

Smith was a guest at the Starfsh Hotel, Turtle Beach.