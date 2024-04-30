Scotiabank Charity Golf donates $11k to TT Cancer Society

Derek Hudson, chairman, Scotiabank (centre), with Team Music Radio 97 players Takoor Ramnath and David Campbell who placed second at the 22nd Scotiabank Charity Golf tournament -

On April 26, St Andrew’s Golf Club hosted the 22nd edition of Scotiabank Charity Golf Tournament.

In this edition, 46 teams participated.

Players played a 18-hole game, under the better-ball, Stableford format and $100,000 was donated to the TT Cancer Society, this year’s beneficiary.

Gayle Pazos, senior vice president and managing director, Scotiabank said, “This tournament has focused on raising funds in support of health and wellness, in particular cancer screening. Twenty-two years in production and we are proud to have helped over 22,000 women from rural communities, who would not have had access to free breast cancer screening.”

Tournament recap:

Team Johnny Q Sound Company's Nicholas Wood Solomon and Liam Bryden placed first, with a score of 45.

Takoor Ramnath and David Campbell of Team Music Radio 97 came in second, with a score of 44, and Team Micromilling's Durance Williams and Marvin Jones and Team AbFab Thomas and David Pantin both finished with a score of 43, finishing third and fourth respectively.

Rounding off the top five were Team Massy Stores’ Junior Charles and Susan Dasent-Ali, who finished with a score of 42.