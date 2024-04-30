QPCC escape with one-run win in T20 Festival

QPCC wicketkeeper-batsman Joshua Da Silva. - FILE PHOTO

QUEEN’S PARK Cricket Club (QPCC) pulled off a thrilling one-run victory over Profilbau Victoria United in the Trinbago Knight Riders Trinidad T20 Festival at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair, on Tuesday night.

QPCC cruised into the knockout phase with three wins in Group A.

Queen’s Park posted a healthy 235 for five in 20 overs with West Indies wicket-keeper Joshua Da Silva lashing 64 off 33 balls (three fours, five sixes) and Isaiah Rajah hitting 50 off 28 deliveries (seven fours, two sixes).

Jyd Goolie also gave the innings some impetus at the end with 36 off only 16 balls.

Left-arm spinner Ricky Jaipaul was the pick of the Victoria bowlers with 2/43.

Victoria’s Evin Lewis got his team off to a brisk start, showing no mercy as he found the boundary regularly. He kept Patriots ahead of the run rate, getting his team to 136/1 after 11 overs. With the score on 136, Lewis was dismissed for 92 off 40 balls with nine fours and seven sixes.

Patriots kept the scoreboard ticking as Crystian Thurton showed his hitting ability. Thurton fell for 73 off 37 balls with the score on 208. Patriots progressed to 230/5 in the 19th over when Queen’s Park swung the match.

Victoria lost four quick wickets and could only score 234/9 as the Parkites escaped with a one-run win. Left-arm spinner and QPCC captain Khary Pierre bowled a tight last over. He ended with 3/34 in four overs.

After press time on Tuesday night, Central Sports faced Merry Boys in another Group A match. Merry Boys needed to defeat Central Sports convincingly to have any chance of advancing to the next round. A win for Central Sports would have sealed their place in the knockout phase.

On Monday night in Group B, PowerGen defeated Profilbau Victoria United by seven wickets. Victoria could only muster 129/9 in 20 overs with Marcelle Jones cracking five fours and three sixes in his innings of 53 off 37 balls.

Kyle Roopchand chipped in with 26 off 20 deliveries in what was a disappointing batting effort from Victoria.

Uthman Muhammad was the chief destroyer for PowerGen, grabbing 3/15 in four overs. Samuel Roopnarine (2/15) and Jason Mohammed (2/16) picked up wickets as well.

In reply, PowerGen raced to 130/3 in 14.4 overs with Cephas Cooper hitting 66 not out off 42 balls (seven fours, three sixes) and Mbeki Joseph contributing 23 off 18 deliveries.

The tournament continues on Wednesday with Group B being completed. Clarke Road have two wins in the group and seem set to advance to the semifinals.

Summarised Scores:

Monday

PROFILBAU VICTORIA UTD 129/9 (20 overs) (Marcelle Jones 53, Kyle Roopchand 26, Uthman Muhammad 3/15, Samuel Roopnarine 2/15, Jason Mohammed 2/16) vs POWERGEN 130/3 (Cephas Cooper 66 not out, Mbeki Joseph 23). PowerGen won by seven wickets.

Tuesday

QPCC 235/5 (Joshua Da Silva 64, Isaiah Rajah 50, Jyd Goolie 36; Ricky Jaipaul 2/43) vs BESS MOTORS MARCHIN PATRIOTS 234/9 (Evin Lewis 92, Crystian Thurton 73; Khary Pierre 3/34, Anderson Phillip 2/54). QPCC won by one wicket.