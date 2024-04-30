Protect delicate Guanapo ecosystem

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: I write to express deep concern about alarming environmental hazards plaguing the La Retreat/Heights of Guanapo area, particularly the presence of a hazardous waste landfill. It is distressing to witness the neglect of humanity's well-being in favour of self-interest and financial gain.

The operation of this landfill without proper scientific analysis has led to severe air pollution in surrounding areas, with unknown consequences for the health of residents.

Furthermore, the contamination of rivers in the area, rendering the water unfit for drinking, cooking, and bathing, is unacceptable. Despite warning signage, many individuals including children, continue to use the polluted water, risking their health.

In addition to the landfill, activities of a quarry are exacerbating air and water pollution, further damaging the delicate ecosystem of the region.

Despite years of complaints from residents and the efforts of the Guanapo Community and Environmental Development Organization (G-CEDO), little to no action has been taken to address these pressing issues.

The lack of decisive action is not only endangering the health and well-being of residents but also hindering the potential for sustainable agricultural development in the area. The La Retreat/Heights of Guanapo region has the potential to contribute significantly to local, regional, and international agricultural markets, but this potential is being stifled by environmental degradation.

It is imperative that immediate steps be taken to address these environmental hazards and prioritise the health and safety of residents. This includes conducting comprehensive scientific analyses, implementing measures to mitigate pollution, and holding accountable those responsible for the environmental degradation in the region.

I urge the authorities to listen to the concerns of the community and take swift and decisive action to rectify the situation. The well-being of current and future generations depends on our ability to protect and preserve the environment for all.

CURTIS OBRADY

Arima