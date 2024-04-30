Playwrights to read script on Laventille Cultural Movement

North West Laventille Cultural Movement Drummers -

The May instalment of the Playwrights Workshop Trinbago (PWT) Monthly Readers Theatre Series (MRTS) will feature the reading of an untitled script by Kwasi Joseph and the North West Laventille Cultural Movement Theatre Ensemble 2024.

The reading will take place on May 1 at 7 pm online via Zoom only.

The script tells the story of a fictional perspective of Laventille in its early days.

North West Laventille Cultural Movement is a performing arts company based in Laventille, carrying on the tradition of African dance and drumming, especially in the Best Village arena for over 20 years.

PWT is inviting actors, playwrights, directors, producers and the general public to join us via Zoom to listen to the cold reading and participate in the discussion to help the playwright with the further development of the script.

PWT reads new stage, screen, and radio plays on the first Wednesday of every month. Plays read in 2024 for the Monthly Readers Theatre Series will qualify for workshopping, staging and award consideration at the New Play Festival 2025.

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8358085896

Meeting ID: 835 8085 8969

For more info to submit a script for reading in the MRTS, e-mail playwrightsworkshoptt@gmail.com; call/text/WhatsApp (868) 351-6293; or visit Facebook and Instagram @playwrightsworkshoptt; or on NDATT’s website https://iamndatt.org.tt/playwrightsworkshoptt/