Patriots captain lashes out at sponsors of T20 Festival

(((((((HEAD SHOT OF MAN AT RIGHT))) Patriots captain Adrian Ali. - TTCB

BESS Motors Marchin Patriots captain Adrian Ali believes more uniforms should have been provided to the teams in the Trinbago Knight Riders Trinidad T20 Festival.

Speaking on Tuesday night at the Queen's Park Oval during a post match interview, Ali said, "I would have heard you call a number of sponsors. It is quite disappointing to play an entire tournament with one jersey alone, no pants. I had to highlight that. Other than that it is good for the TTCB (TT Cricket Board) could put on a tournament of this kind, but with a number of sponsors like that we as teams expect better."

Ali made the revelation after Patriots lost to Queen's Park by one run.