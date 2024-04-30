NALIS receives donation of Mexican books

Mexican ambassador Victor Hugo Morales delivers a collection of books from his country translated into English to NALIS executive director Paula Greene as part of the commemoration of World Book Day on April 23. - Photo by Grevic Alvarado

THE National Library and Information System Authority (NALIS) received a series of books from the Mexican embassy as part of the commemoration of World Book Day on April 23.

Ambassador Víctor Hugo Morales donated the books, which were received by the executive director of NALIS, Paula Greene. They are books in Spanish and translated into English about Mexican and international history and literature.

Morales said, “It is a gesture of cultural co-operation. It is a collection of Mexican books that will contribute to the enrichment of Trinidad and Tobago's bibliographical collection and will be available for review in the library.”

The books are by some of the most prominent Mexican writers such as Octavio Paz, Nobel Prize winner in literature, and Laura Esquivel's novel Como agua para chocolate (Like Water for Chocolate).“Under the premise books are culture and a way to live fully, the embassy invites book lovers to explore the cultural wealth of Mexico through its literary works.”

Greene expressed thanks for the donation. She highlighted the importance of this type of contributions from other countries so local readers know a little more about their cultures.