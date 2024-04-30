Matthews dazzles as Windies women clinch T20 series vs Pakistan

West Indies women celebrate a wicket against Pakistan. - File photo

WEST INDIES women clinched the T20 series against Pakistan on April 30 after another late batting collapse left the hosts three runs shy of victory in the third T20, at the National Stadium, Karachi.

Chasing 133 for victory, Pakistan seemed on their way to halving West Indies' 2-0 series lead in the five-match series, when disaster struck.

Opener Sidra Ameen and number-three batter Muneebal Ali had Pakistan in the driver's seat at 87 for one when the latter was run out for 12,

The dismissal triggered a collapse, engineered by a double-wicket over by Windies captain and off-spinner Hayley Matthews, in the 18th, as Pakistan lost seven wickets for 38 runs.

Matthews, who finished with two for 22 from four overs, took the important wicket of Ameen, who led the way with a stroke-filled 63 off 58 balls (seven boundaries).

Her exit seemed to have left the Pakistan ship without its rudder as they capitulated under the pressure.

Another double-wicket over, in the 19th, by Grenadian leg-spinner Afy Fletcher, left Pakistan seven down with 12 to win in the final over.

Pacer Shamilia Connell conceded just nine while taking a wicket to seal the victory by two runs.

Earlier, Matthews spearheaded her team with a brisk 68 off 49 balls, including ten fours.

Number-three batter Shemaine Campbelle also batted positively with a knock of 31 off 38 balls, but there were no other meaningful contributions as Windies posted 132 for five from their 20 overs.

Pacer Fatima Sana did the bulk of the damage for Pakistan with two for 22.

West Indies won the ODI series 3-0.

Scores: WEST INDIES 132 for five off 20 overs (Hayley Matthews 68, Shemaine Campbelle 31; Fatima Sana 2-22) vs PAKISTAN 130 for eight off 20 overs (Sidra Ameen 63; Afy Fletcher 2-20, Hayley Matthews 2-22).