Man held in Moruga for having gun, ammo

- File photo

SOUTHERN Division Task Force (SDTF) police have arrested a 43-year-old labourer for having a gun and ammunition on April 29 in St Mary’s Village, Moruga.

A police report said at around 2.45 pm, PC Francis and other SDTF officers from Area East got a tip-off and went to an auto dealership on Moruga Road to make enquiries about a robbery.

While there, the police searched the suspect and found a black and silver Beretta PX4 firearm and 13 rounds of 9 mm ammunition.

The man was arrested and taken to the Princes Town police station and was expected to be charged.

The police said he was also assisting investigators with reports of robberies in the Princes Town district.

The arrest was part of an anti-crime exercise in the St Mary’s district between 2 pm and 6 pm

Snr Supt Soodeen, ASP Phillip, Insp Mohammed, and Sgts Joseph and Mason co-ordinated the exercise, which Cpl Lancaster and PC Narine led.

It also included officers of the SDTF (Area East).

Investigations are ongoing.