Leave the CPL alone

Pete Russell - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: I would rather CEO Pete Russell continue his work in charge of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) in partnership with Cricket West Indies (CWI).

Russell had an excellent discourse on the second day of the recent Caricom cricket symposium in Port of Spain.

Michael Holding had a go at the governance structure, and the forum was a platform for other issues facing the regional sport.

So then why is the CPL all of a sudden an issue? Why would CWI want to take on more responsibility if they are taking blows about their governance structure and performance?

The CPL has been a tremendous success since its inception. It’s getting bigger and better every year, and Mr Russell rightfully said that a women’s CPL is now a reality together with a developmental tournament to be introduced and another quickfire “Sixty” format coming soon.

It’s making a lot of money, doing very well for regional tourism and helping us play better cricket in the limited format. Yes, better cricket – the West Indies Women just whitewashed Pakistan in ODIs and are on track to win the T20I leg. Mr Russell’s phenomenal leadership is down to this stewardship and partnership, so let’s keep it that way!

Dr Rowley has a history of seeing things that are blooming, prosperous and wealthy, getting involved and then mashing it up. The CPL is not broken, so let’s not try to fix it.

Keep up the excellent work, Mr Russell, and thank you for your continued contribution to CWI.

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas