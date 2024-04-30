Filmmaker Mason Richards hosts screenwriting masterclass

American filmmaker Mason Richards interacts with participants from the St James Police Youth Club during the screenwriting masterclass. -

The NGO Forward Ever Foundation (FEF) collaborated with acclaimed American filmmaker Mason Richards to host a screenwriting masterclass at the Colonial Life Insurance Company (Trinidad) Ltd (Clico), St Vincent Street, Port of Spain.

Clico's sponsorship of the masterclass held on April 27 ensured the event's success and impact, a media release said.

Guyana-born Richards has an impressive background in the film industry and is a professor of film directing, screenwriting, and acting for the camera at Emerson College, Los Angeles. Additionally, he serves as a regular filmmaker in residence at Ithaca College, New York, the release said.

The masterclass was attended by 30 members of the St James Police Youth Club. They had the chance to delve into cultural film projects and were provided with guidance from both Richards and Christopher Din Chong, chairman of FEF, who showed them how to bring their stories to life. As work with the youth club progresses, they will continue to explore untapped cultural and folklore-themed stories, the release said.

Richards, renowned for his award-winning short film The Seawall conducted the masterclass. He is also in pre-production for the feature film Beyond The Seawall which will be facilitated by FEF’s Film Concierge Service and will provide the youth club participants with practical film set exposure. The film revolves around a young man who, after facing various challenges in his life, makes the decision to return to Guyana to sell his grandmother's house. During his journey, he stumbles upon memories from his childhood in Guyana.

"As a professor of film in Los Angeles, it's a deeply meaningful and personal mission to educate the next generation of filmmakers, not just in Hollywood but also in the Caribbean diaspora, including Trinidad and Guyana. Teaching brings me immense joy, and during my pursuit of a master's degree in film, I not only gained valuable knowledge of the craft and the industry, but also discovered more about myself," Richards said in the release.

"There is a lot of power in the ability to shape a narrative or story. It demands introspection and a firm perspective on the world. This is my driving force in educating young individuals, to create space for them to use their power.”

Din Chong said the club was chosen for the masterclass due to its long-standing positive influence on the lives of young people.

“Both of our organisations have similar goals, and we are pleased to roll out innovative programmes that will seek to empower our youth and provide career guidance,” he said.

The youth training is aligned with a larger objective of nurturing the development of the regional film industry, the release said.

Din Chong said the developing a thriving film industry has the potential to make a substantial impact on the economic growth of Caribbean nations.

He said, “The regional film industry can generate revenue through film production and tourism, create jobs, and develop ancillary services like catering, transportation, and accommodation. The Caribbean possesses a captivating and multifaceted cultural heritage that has the potential to be presented to a global audience through the medium of film. Films shot in the Caribbean can be incredibly effective in boosting tourism through their captivating visuals and enticing storytelling. Through the implementation of training programmes, workshops, and educational initiatives, the Caribbean has the potential to foster a talented workforce that can greatly contribute to the industry's achievements.”

In the coming months, Richards will be instrumental as a mentor and creative consultant. He, along with his company, The AM Creative Agency, will continue to work closely with the FEF to establish connections with professionals in the international industry and support the development of a robust and self-sustaining film industry in the region.