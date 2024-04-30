Family of Enterprise man shot by police wants closure

Police on a crime scene. - File photo

THE family of Ackim Layne, 24, who was shot by police on April 25 in Enterprise is accusing the police of delaying the release of his body for burial.

Layne was one of two men shot and killed by police after they received reports around 2 am of armed men near John Street, Enterprise.

Police say they went to the area and were greeted by gunfire and returned fire, shooting both men.

Five days later, the families of both men say their bodies have not yet been brought to the Forensic Science Centre.

Speaking with the media, Layne’s family said they have been to the centre twice but his body is yet to arrive for an autopsy.

One female relative said the delay in organising his burial is “unbearable.”

“They told us to come at 8 am (on April 30) and then they called and said they not bringing the body any more. We want to know what all this keepback is for.

"He is a Muslim and he is supposed to be buried already.”

Another male relative said the family intends to approach the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) to file an official complaint.

The PCA’s communication manager Rachael Armorer-Singh confirmed an investigation into the killings has begun.