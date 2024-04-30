Errant tenants beware: 5 developments targeted for HDC collection drive

HDC Real Spring Housing Development, Valsayn. - File photo by Sureash Cholai

THE Housing Development Corporation (HDC) has targeted five of its housing developments for its ongoing collection drive to collect monies owed for rentals and mortgages by errant home-owners.

This was confirmed in a press release on Monday which said the collection drive in being done in collaboration with the corporation’s Asset Management Company Limited (AMCoL).

The release reminded that before a tenant is evicted, the HDC would send them a letter of arrears outlining the amount owed, the period in which this amount owed would have accrued and the option that tenant has of visiting the corporation to settle their debts or establish a payment plan.

Once this fails, the HDC would then issue a Notice to Quit advising registered tenants who are in breach of their respective agreements that they must vacate the premises, or if not, they face the embarrassment of being forcibly evicted.

As of April 29, 15 tenants have been evicted.

They did not respond to the HDC’s numerous attempts to pay their arrears by way of lump sum payments or payment plans. They also did not inform the HDC of any issues or challenges that prevented them from paying their arrears and honouring their monthly commitments.

The corporation is encouraging open communication with its clients and has made accommodations for tenants during times of great misfortune, the most being the pandemic, when the HDC imposed a moratorium on payments for its clients, particularly those who required social assistance and additional support.

The release said the HDC wants to debunk and refute accusations in the public domain that it was targeting specific groups of people.

It also sought to clarify the pessimistic perspective held by some that the corporation is apathetic to the needs of the communities it serve and by extension, the society on a while. “This attempt to tarnish the image of the HDC is held by a mischievous few, and not by the thousands who have benefitted from Government-subsidised housing,” the release said.

The release added that as of Tuesday, its agents will be visiting several housing developments across the country including the Chaconia Crescent Housing Development, Diego Martin; the Cypress Hills Housing Development, Union Hall, San Fernando; the Hilltop Villas Housing Development, Malick; the Real Spring Housing Development, Valsayn and Vieux Fort in St James.

Following evictions, the HDC processes the unit for reallocation. It is expected that those who are evicted will honour their previous commitments to the corporation, and settle their arrears, the release said.

“It is never the intention of the HDC to evict people from their homes. Still, this measure has become necessary to recover millions of dollars owed to the corporation and reclaim affordable units to house those most in need,” the HDC said.