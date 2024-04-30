Cudjoe-Lewis: Americas Sports Council meeting beneficial to sport drive

Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis. - FILE PHOTO

MINISTER of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis represented TT at the inaugural American Sports Council CADE (Consejo Americano del Deporte) – Summit of the Americas, held on Thursday and Friday in Washington, DC, US.

A media release from the Sport Ministry on Tuesday said, "This landmark event brought together delegates from 41 CADE member countries, fostering robust discussions and forging strategic partnerships aimed at advancing sports initiatives across the western hemisphere."

Established in 2003, CADE held its premier summit under US leadership, solidifying the country's pivotal role as the host and leader of this hemispheric convention. Under the leadership of Dr Rahul Gupta, CADE is embarking on a two-year term dedicated to steering collaborative efforts in enhancing sports development.

Cudjoe-Lewis said her participation at the summit shows she understands the value of sport.

"Our engagement in the CADE – Summit of the Americas reflects our unwavering dedication to utilising sports as a powerful tool for societal advancement. Through CADE, TT has the opportunity to foster meaningful partnerships and implement targeted strategies that will propel sports development and enhance opportunities for our citizens," Cudjoe-Lewis said.

"TT's active participation in CADE underscores the nation's commitment to leveraging sports as a catalyst for social progress and national unity," the release said.

Through CADE's subdivisions the Consejo Sudamericano del Deporte (CONSUDE) for South America and the Consejo Centroamericano y del Caribe del Deporte (CONSECADE) for Central America and the Caribbean, TT stands to benefit from tailored collaboration and development initiatives, designed to address the specific needs and dynamics of the region.