Caricom must go beyond the boundary

The flags of Caricom member states are raised duriing a ceremony to commemorate the 50th anniverary of the Treaty of Chaguaramas at the Chaguaramas Convention Centre on July 4. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: The recently concluded symposium on WI cricket was well confined within limits.

Today, I urge Caricom to extend beyond the established boundaries as used in that event. There are more than those privileged to be able to contribute as was done there and then.

While there would have been limits, advisibly for security reasons, the larger community may want to also complement what would have been discussed, agreed upon and assented to, in the report due in June.

Additional comments can be appended as "outside symposium" as suggestions to form our opinion and to be duly noted, assessed and evaluated for their worth.

Should we have to go by mere media reports thus far, we will have very little to be optimistic about. The main questions and queries centred on lack of accountability and, in a term, "administrative shortcomings," despite the existence of CWI of today, morphed from the WICBC of yesteryear.

The lament of such shortcomings showing inepittude will have been discussed, we hope, and positive and meaningful recommendations made.

As Barbados' Prime Minister Mia Mottley prepares her report, I urge Caricom to allow via the available technology of today for the entire Caribbean community, inclusive of the diaspora, to be given a voice here.

LENNOX SIRJUESINGH

Chaguanas