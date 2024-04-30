Apprentice Phillips now one-kilo claimer

In this August 31, 2023 file photo, jockey Tristan Phillips leads the field during the Independence Cup, at Santa Rosa Park, Arima. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

WHEN racing action took place at Santa Rosa Park Arima on April , punters wagered on a six-race card.

The feature contest of the day was the penultimate event that went over 1,350 metres on the main course. When the field was sent by Starter Wayne Campbell it was a level break for all runners.

As the horses approached the 1,100-metre pole 2023 Triple Crown winner In The Headlines pulled her way to the front followed by Stroke of Luck and Marvel Vigor in that order.

With the heat being turned on up front Princess Aruna with champion apprentice Tristan Phillips began taking prisoners one by one. With 800 metres to go in the race In The Headlines still had a narrow advantage over her rivals. As the field turned for home In The Headlines found a clean pair of hooves and kicked clear of her charges once again but her stablemate Princess Aruna began throwing down the gauntlet. With fifty metres left in the race, Princess Aruna collared her stablemate In The Headlines and it was a ding-dong battle to the wire. However, filly Princess Aruna had enough left in reserve and was able to scoot clear of her rivals by three-quarter lengths giving Phillips 40 wins as he became a one-kilo claimer.

In the jockeys column, Dillon Khelawan had a hat trick.

Racing action resumes on May 31 with the Guineas being contested over 1,800 metres.