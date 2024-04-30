Anton Robinson, Dianne Denny victorious in CariFin One-Mile

TOP THREE: Anton Robinson of First Citizens, middle, after winning the CariFin Games One-Mile Challenge at the Queen's Park Savannah. Abijah Phillip of Republic Bank, left, was second and Scotiabank's Shay Gonzales was third. - COURTESY CARIFIN GAMES

ANTON Robinson prevented Abijah Phillip from winning his second race in the 2024 CariFin Games and Dianne Denny continued her dominance in the women's events when the One-Mile Challenge was held at the Queen's Park Savannah in Port of Spain on Wednesday.

The race was held opposite the Botanical Gardens, alongside the sand track.

Participants from several financial institutions in TT compete in the CariFin Games.

Phillip would have been confident going into the one-mile event after winning the Savannah Lap event on April 11.

Both Robinson of First Citizens and Phillip of Republic Bank finished in five minutes and 35 seconds (5:35), but Robinson was adjudged to be the winner in the men's run. Shay Gonzales of Scotiabank was close behind, ending third in 5:39.

Denny followed up her victory in the one-lap savannah event with another win in the women's run category in the one-mile event. Scotiabank's Denny stopped the clock in 6:53, 50 seconds ahead of second-placed Lorraine Ayoung-Chee of Central Bank who ended in 7:43.

Angel Peruza of Team Finance finished third in 8:28.

Competitors also had the option of walking. The Central Bank pair of Kevin Smith and Brian Jermie finished first and second respectively in 9:35 and 10:01. Deodath Harrikissoon of First Citizens was third in 10:04.

It was a sweep by Republic Bank in the women's walk as Christine Villafana (11:15), Kadesha Charles (11:38) and Annette Soverall (11:42) grabbed the top three spots.

Results:

Men's run

Anton Robinson - First Citizens - 5:35

Abijah Phillip - Republic Bank Limited - 5:35

Shay Gonzales - Scotiabank - 5:39

Women's run

Dianne Denny - Scotiabank - 6:53

Lorraine Ayoung-Chee - Central Bank - 7:43

Angel Peruza - Team Finance - 8:28

Men's walk

Kevin Smith - Central Bank - 9:35

Brian Jermie - Central Bank - 10:01

Deodath Harrikissoon - First Citizens - 10:04

Women's walk

Christine Villafana - Republic Bank - 11:15

Kadesha Charles - Republic Bank - 11:38

Annette Soverall - Republic Bank - 11:42