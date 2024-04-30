AC PoS into FCB Cup quarters, set to battle Eagles

AC PoS playmaker John-Paul Rochford, right, celebrates a goal with a teammate. - File photo

Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) tier-one title hopefuls AC PoS advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2024 First Citizens Knockout Cup on April 29, when they got a 3-1 victory against Police FC's tier-two team at the St James Police Barracks.

Police FC took the long route to get to the round of 16, as they were made to replay the last ten minutes of their preliminary round match against Defence Force II on April 27, which they won 2-1.

Up against AC PoS, the lawmen couldn't keep the second-placed TTPFL tier-one team at bay.

AC PoS hit the ground running in St James as they took a fifth-minute lead through Nical Stephens. Clevon McFee equalised for Police in the 31st minute.

However, Police's joy was short-lived as AC PoS playmaker John-Paul Rochford restored his team's lead with the go-ahead goal in the 34th minute.

Deep into stoppage-time, AC PoS, who are in an intense battle with Miscellaneous Police FC for the tier-one title, clinched the win and their spot in the quarterfinal when their all-action forward Haile Beckles made it 3-1.

In the quarterfinal, AC PoS will now play fellow tier-one team Eagles FC (formerly Cunupia FC), who have looked a resurgent force in the FCB Cup thus far. Eagles defeated 1976 FC Phoenix by a 3-1 margin in the prelims, while they also got by QPCC by a similar margin in the round of 16.

This weekend, the Eagles will try to soar to new heights when they tackle AC PoS with a semifinal spot on the line.

FCB Knockout Cup quarterfinal fixtures for May 4/5:

Defence Force vs Tiger Tanks Club Sando

San Fernando Giants vs Central FC

Eagles FC vs AC PoS

MIC Matura ReUnited vs Prisons FC