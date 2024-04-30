$200k worth of ganja found on Couva riverbank

File photo of 19 packages of marijuana found by the TTPS in Couva in 2023. - Photo courtesy TTPS -

AN estimated $200,000 worth of marijuana was found on a riverbank in Couva on April 30.

At around 6.30 am, police from the Central Division Task Force and the K-9 Unit went to Railway Road and searched an area for illegal drugs in an intelligence-led exercise.

They found a crocus bag containing eight blocks of compressed marijuana, which weighed 4.5 kilogrammes.

The exercise included Sgt Persad, Cpl Carter and PC Guermo.

No one was arrested.

It was not the first time that police have found marijuana on the riverbank.

In March, they found 5.44 kilogrammes of marijuana with an estimated street value of $300,000. They also found 15 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, a plastic bag containing a vacuum-seal machine, two scales and several plastic bags.