2 sentenced for 2010 MovieTowne murder

- File photo

TWO Cocorite men who admitted to killing an 18-year-old during a robbery at the MovieTowne cineplex at Invaders Bay in 2010 have been sentenced by a High Court judge.

Kareem Regis and Vinchester Billy, both of Freedom Street, Cocorite, will serve out the sentences imposed by Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds on April 30.

Regis has six years, six months and 11 days left on his sentence and Billy has three years, two months and 11 days.

“A man is dead because of their brazen greed,” the judge said.

On April 23, both men pleaded guilty to felony murder – which the Court of Appeal last week affirmed was the lesser alternative to common-law murder – after making plea-deal agreements with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

“This agreement was a bargain for both of them,” Ramsumair-Hinds further noted, especially since three counts of robbery with aggravation on the indictment against the two and an additional possession of a firearm and ammunition against Regis are expected to be discontinued by the DPP as part of the plea deal.

“It is certainly a bargain,” the judge said.

In her sentencing, she began with 28 years. However, Regis had his adjusted upwards because of his previous conviction for firearm and ammunition possession two years before he shot Lawrence Lendon Taylor, also called Pretty Boy, in the head on March 6, 2010. Taylor was also shot in the chest.

He was with a group of friends and relatives when Regis and Billy robbed them of gold chains and cash.

The other victims pointed out both men at identification parades at the Four Roads police station.

The judge said Regis was the offender with the gun who shot Taylor “execution style” to the head while he was walking away.

In her sentencing, Ramsumair-Hinds gave the two discounts for their guilty pleas and the time they have spent on remand of 13 years, five months and 19 days, was also deducted, leaving them with the varying times left to serve.

“Your sentences will come to an end and you have an opportunity to reintegrate yourselves into society,” she told both men.

She also urged the prison authorities to make available programmes to assist in the rehabilitation of inmates.

The State was represented by Charmaine Samuel and Gillana Guy. Regis was represented by Larry Willians and Toni Roberts. Arden Williams and Mariah Ramrattan represented Billy.