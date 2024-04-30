12 badminton medals for Trinidad and Tobago at Caribbean Easter Tournament

Trinidad and Tobago captured 12 medals at the Caribbean Easter Badminton Tournament when the curtain fell on this year’s competition in Paramaribo, Suriname, on Sunday.

The team returns home with one gold, three silver and eight bronze.

Samiya Karim won gold in the girls’ Under-15 singles. Liam Persad captured silver in the boys’ equivalent, Tenniya Tobias and Isabelle Waller finished runners-up in the girls’ doubles U19 and Devonnye Vincent placed second in the girls’ U11 doubles alongside Surinamese partner Mc Kaylee De Gama.

Taking bronze was Jayden Manjoo in the women’s singles open class and the pair of Akeel Sanchez and Kyrese Tobias in the boys’ U19 doubles.

In the girls’ U15 gold medal match, third seeded Karim upset second ranked Elise Wu (Suriname) 21-10, 21-15 to take the title. In the semis’, she bettered the division’s top seed Hanna-Christa Emanuels of the host nation, 21-19, 21-8.

In the boys’ final, Persad put up a fight as he won the first set 21-18, but lost the next two by slim margins 19-21, 20-22 against top seed Ruiz Lieuw-A-Joe. Persad defeated compatriot Liam Rajkumar 21-7, 21-1 in the semis.

Tobias and Waller won one and lost another in the round robin girls’ U19 doubles to claim silver. The TT pair lost the opening match against Suriname team 14-21, 15-21 and then bounced back to triumph 22-20, 21-14 over another Suriname squad.

Vincent’s shared silver De Gama came after two wins and one loss in the girls’ U11 round robin. The duo beat a Suriname team 21-13, 21-10 in the first match, lost the second 13-21, 19-21 against Guyana, and won their final test 21-16, 21-13 over another Surinamese pair.

Sanchez and Tobias snared bronze in the boys’ U19 doubles after going down to Suriname’s Zi Cheng Sunny and Dickson Liao 15-21, 12-21 in the semi-final. As in table tennis, there is no third-place play-off, so all losing semi-finalists share the bronze medal position.

Also finishing joint third was Rajkumar in the boys’ U15 singles, Asia Lee Walker in the girl’s U15 singles, Ramcharan in the boys’ U19 singles and doubles (with Surinamese Keenan Lont), Vincent in the U11 mixed doubles (with Surinamese Zain Sahit) and Krese Tobias/Tenniya Tobias in the U19 mixed doubles.