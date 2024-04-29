Wanted – new letter-writers

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

PNM TOBAGO Council political leader Ancil Dennis says he is very pleased with the turnout of voters in the party’s internal election.

The PNM held its election on April 27 and 28 for four positions on the executive. Nine positions were contested unopposed.

The office holders will serve a two-year term, until 2026.

Four key positions – political leader, chairman, vice-chairman and general secretary – will also be contested in 2026. Those office-holders were elected for four-year terms in 2022.

Addressing the party’s special convention on April 28 at the Caroline Building, Scarborough, Dennis said the turnout reinforces the fact that the party is not dead.

He said although the party suffered a crushing defeat in the December 6, 2021 THA election, “We got together as an executive and we went out and talked to our members and we preached the gospel of unity and we took every single step to ensure that we rebuild this party.

“We had an internal election in April 2022, notwithstanding our circumstances in Opposition; we held a second internal election today (April 27 and 28) and I am pleased to boast that the turnout at this election was significantly higher that the voter turnout in April of 2022.

“So the reality is that the People’s National Movement in Tobago is not dead. We are alive, we are well, we continue to grow, we continue to advance, we continue to conduct our affairs with decency in a democratic manner, where every single member of this party in Tobago was free to file on nomination day to represent this party in any of the positions that were available.”