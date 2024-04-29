Radiographer crowned Point Fortin Borough Queen

Newly crowned Point Fortin Borough Queen Nikeisha Garrette, centre, with first runner up Jimaya Burnette, left, and second runner up Niome Nedd, right, at the Point Fortin East Secondary School on April 27. - Photo by Yvonne Webb

NEWLY crowned Point Fortin Borough Queen Nikeisha Garrette said her inspiration to enter the competition was to inspire younger girls to have a beautiful black woman to look up to and emulate.

“I always wanted to be a role model. When I was younger, my mom was a stay-at-home mom. Even though I looked up to her and loved her, I really wished she worked.”

She said the desire to be an example for younger girls “so they could see themselves as beautiful too”, further inspired her. Especially when she started working as a Radiographer 11 at the Point Fortin Hospital.

“So many people would look at me and say it so nice to see someone who looks like them, doing this job.”

First time entrant in a beauty pageant, Garrette was crowned from among nine delegates who participated in the competition at the Point Fortin East Secondary School on the night of April 27.

After the five-hour-long competition, a happy but exhausted Garrette who lives at Fanny Village, said she felt great.

She said a lot of hard work went into preparing for the pageant.

She was crowned and sashed by outgoing 2023 Miss Point Fortin Borough Dr Tehilla Jeffrey.

Garrette, a favourite with the audience, dominated the competition, capturing several special awards for most photogenic, best physique, best introduction, and best evening wear.

First runner up at the show – themed Essence of Excellence – was Jimaya Burnette. Niome Nedd was the second runner up.

Burnette was adjudged the most dedicated delegate, while Nedd, who performed an original monologue titled, Angry Black Woman which dealt with the issue of rape, received a special prize for best talent.

Destinee Kirton also captured two special awards for most improved delegate and the people’s choice award.

The competitors were judged on talent and intelligence, and appearance on stage in swimwear and evening gowns.

Chief judge was Kamla Regrello. Reigning Miss Universe TT 2023 Faith Gillezeau also appeared on the panel of five judges.

The queens were serenaded by pannist Joshua Regrello who entertained the audience with several calypso pieces including, 2024 road march Home.

Entertainment was also provided by singer Denika Andrews.

The show is part of a month-long celebration commemorating Point Fortin’s borough status.