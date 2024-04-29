Racism must be seen as iniquity

THE EDITOR: "And hath made of one blood, all nations of men for to dwell on all the face of the earth, and hath determined the times before appointed, and the bounds of their habitation.” (Acts 17:26)

This scripture above, and Genesis 1:1-31, authenticates that God, who created the heaven and the earth, is the author of diversity from a creative and creation sense.

In a recent commentary written by Curtis O Brady, entitled Renaming Emancipation Day a Divisive Move, the author mentioned that such a decision undermines the inclusive nature of the holiday and also sends a message of exclusion to other ethnic groups in our diverse society.

He also asserted that the renaming of the holiday to clarify who it applies too is troubling.

Did Mr Brady make salient points? Absolutely, especially within the context of what is known today as the Equal Opportunity Act. Suffice to say, was the prime minister historically or morally wrong to suggest such a minute change to the name of the holiday? Not necessarily.

Why? In days of yore, we had the renaming of Arrival Day to Indian Arrival Day to depict and celebrate the arrival of East Indian indentured labourers and immigrants to the shores of Trinidad and Tobago, yet other peoples such as the Africans who came as slaves, Europeans, Chinese, Syrians and the forgotten Caribs and Arawaks, all arrived here as well.

Therefore, why isn’t the inclusion argument extended to these peoples when the facts show that other ethnic groups arrived here?

Mr Brady’s call for a more just and equitable society is one I fully support, but his argument needs to be extended to other ethnic groups to more reflect inclusiveness in our diverse society of La Trinity, Trinidad and Tobago.

Racism needs to be seen as an iniquity because it disrespects and dishonours the creativity and diversity initiated, authored and authenticated by Divinity.

JUSTIN MARK

Chaguanas