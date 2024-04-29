Prime Minister instals new Tobago Council executive members

Members of the PNM at its Tobago special convention over the weekend at Caroline Building, Scarborough. -

THE PRIME Minister was on hand to instal the new members of the PNM Tobago Council executive at the party’s special convention on April 28 at the Caroline Building, Scarborough.

Voting for four executive positions in the party’s internal election was held on April 27 and 28.

Nine positions were contested unopposed. All 13 executive positions carry two-year terms.

During the simple installation ceremony, Dr Rowley was accompanied by Tobago Council political leader Ancil Dennis, chairman Learie Paul and general secretary Akissi London.

Rowley did not address the convention.

Chairman of the election steering committee Keigon Denoon said the process went smoothly.

“The election went without any hiccups, any problems, and was ran financially prudent,” he said.

Denoon told the new executive that they carry the hopes and aspirations of the party’s members.

“Your dedication and leadership will undoubtedly strengthen our movement and propel us into winning the next Tobago House of Assembly elections and the general election,” he said.

Thanking the candidates as well as the members who voted, Denoon also praised the members of his supervisory team and the volunteers at the various polling stations.

But he said the journey does not end with the election results.

“Rather, it marks a beginning of a new chapter in our quest to serve our nation. As we move forward, let us be guided by the principles of unity, integrity and progress.

“Let us go forward with the belief that our best days are yet to come. Together, let us build a brighter future for our party, for our nation and for generations to come.”

Denoon said Tobago needs the PNM now more than ever.

“With courage, strength and unwavering might, we will lead this island to greater heights.”

Among those attending were former Tobago Council leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine; former chairman Stanford Callendar; former tourism minister Nadine Stewart-Phillips; former deputy chief secretary Cynthia Alfred and national operations officer Irene Hinds.

Election winners:

Lady vice-chairman – Nicole Henry-Waldron

Assistant general secretary – Keston Williams

Treasurer – Maxslon Roberts

Education officer – Shimica Toppin

PRO – Laurence Hislop

Election officer – Kurt Wilson

Research officer – Giselle Davis

Welfare officer – Latoya Horsford

Field officer – Pete Gray

Operations officer – Ancil Thorne

Labour relations officer – Justin John

Youth officer – Quincy Trim

Social media officer – Kristen Salandy