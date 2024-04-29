Point Fortin mourns youth football coach Neville 'Coachie' Frederick

Neville "Coachie" Frederick. - Photo courtesy Facebook

THE borough of Point Fortin is mourning veteran youth football coach Neville “Coachie” Frederick, who died over the weekend at 66.

Frederick coached hundreds of youngsters at the Point Fortin Civic Centre FC, including the likes of senior men’s national team assistant coach Reynold Carrington, national defender Aubrey David and former national players Avery John and Nkosi Blackman.

Many took to social media to pay tribute to the Mahaica native, who was responsible for many falling in love with football, and guiding young boys along the right path.

Frederick was coached by Point Fortin football legend Leroy DeLeon, and began coaching in 1980.

Speaking to Newsday, Carrington said Frederick was a coach, mentor and a father figure to him. He began training with Frederick around age ten.

“He represented the true meanings of those things…

“We were there as youngsters, not knowing where funding was coming from, not knowing where uniform coming from, but he just used to make it happen. We just fell in love with the sport through him.”

He recalled one of Frederick’s most common phrases during training: Keep my football simple.

“He would always say he don’t want any starboy thing and say, ‘Understand and get my message clear.’

“He was humble, cool, disciplined, and was really able to transform us as players.

“He pushed us to be the best we could be.”

Point Fortin MP Kennedy Richards Jr told Newsday Frederick gave “yeoman service” to Point Fortin and that his death is “awful news for the community.”

Frederick had been ailing, and in 2021, Richards Jr paid for him to have heart surgery.

“Coachie was responsible for training so many youths. He did what he had to do.”

Richards added that Frederick had been attending different events for the ongoing Borough Day celebrations in Point Fortin.

“He was always coming out and supporting.”

Point Fortin Borough Corporation alderman Bryana Fortune-John posted on Facebook that Frederick was a “beautiful soul” who did “excellent work which will never be forgotten.

“Your contribution to Point Fortin is so huge. The lives and families you have impacted are countless and you did everything with great passion and great humility…Point Fortin has lost one of its greats.”

The funeral is tentatively planned for May 7.