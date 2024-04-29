Penal woman, daughters in suspected poisoning case on the mend

The San Fernando General Hospital - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

The 42-year-old Penal woman and her two daughters, 16 and 17, who were hospitalised with apparent poisoning are on the mend.

On April 29, South Western Division police confirmed that the three were all in stable condition at the San Fernando General Hospital.

Initially, the younger daughter was in the intensive care unit. The police also said she was no longer there.

At around 10.30 pm on April 25, the mother prepared roast melongene and roti at their home at Penal Rock Road. Soon after she and her daughters ate the meal, they began vomiting and complaining about stomachaches.

An ambulance took the three to the Siparia District Health Facility and they were transferred to the hospital for further treatment.

After health personnel informed the police of a possible case of organophosphate poisoning, officers went to the house. They retrieved a roasted melongene, pieces of roti, and a drink mixture.

Organophosphates are a class of insecticides that are very toxic.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website says people are exposed to organophosphorus insecticides by eating foods treated with these chemicals. It added that exposure can also occur from hand-to-mouth contact with surfaces contaminated with insecticides.

W/Cpl Monsegue of the Penal police station is leading the investigations.