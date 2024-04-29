Patriots end Merry Boys' hopes in T20 Festival

Batsman Crystian Thurton. File photo -

Bess Motors Marchin Patriots ended Merry Boys' chances of progressing to the knockout phase of this year’s T20 Festival after holding on to a nail-biting two-run victory, in the early match at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain on Sunday.

Opting to bat first, Patriots’ top order showed good form as number three batsman Crystian Thurton belted 90 runs from 42 balls to lead them to 193/3 after their allotted 20 overs.

Merry Boys showed promise in their chase but lost three wickets in the final over, needing 11 from it for the win, and were eventually restricted to 191/8, falling agonisingly short.

When Patriots batted, they had fair contributions from openers Adrian Ali (38) and Evin Lewis (26 retired). Lewis, however, retired hurt with “light-headedness,” said one of the commentators.

Up stepped Thurton, who was ruthless with the bat, slamming six sixes and eight fours in his 42-ball knock of 90. Kevin Stoute also bolstered the tally with an unbeaten 23.

Set 194 for victory, Merry Boys also had a fine start from opener Saharsh Shwethan (74). Philton Williams (48) and Keonardo Julien (30) kept them in the hunt but a lower-order collapse, along with firm spells from Stoute (3/37) and Jamar Ifill (2/33), saw Merry Boys fall at the final hurdle.

The win for Patriots knocked Merry Boys out of contention for a semifinal spot, despite them still having one game to play.

Meanwhile, in Saturday’s second match, Clarke Road United eked out a one-run victory over crosstown rivals and last year’s runners-up PowerGen Sports Club.

Sent in to bat, Clarke Road were guided to 202/7 from their allotted 20 overs, and barely managed to stop PowerGen who ended on 201/7.

Opening batsman Anthony Bramble slammed 50 runs from 33 deliveries to spearhead their total while lower-order batsman Clevon Kalawan contributed a stellar cameo of 46 not out. Bramble struck four sixes and two fours while Kalawan's knock came in a quick-fire 16 balls, comprising five sixes and three fours.

Clarke Road skipper Yannick Ottley made 31, Shatrughan Rambaran hit 26, Dejourn Charles 16 and Joshua James 15.

Bowling for PowerGen, fast bowler Uthman Muhammad snagged 2/41 while spinner Jon-Russ Jagessar picked up 2/32.

In reply, Powergen bounced back from a shaky 63/3 to reach within one run of their target, but it was not to be. Jason Mohammed blasted a menacing 98 from 48 balls, which entailed nine sixes and four fours.

Cephas Cooper (44) did well with the bat while Akeil Cooper (24) was also among the runs.

The opening match on Saturday saw Preysal Sports Club trump Profilbau Victoria United by 34 runs.

Batting first, Preysal scored 159/8 courtesy half centuries from Justin Jagessar (56) and Adrian Cooper (51 not out). Clinton Pestano (2/29) was Victoria’s best bowler.

In their turn at the crease, Victoria had good starts from their top order – Shaqkere Paris (60), Marcelle Jones (20) and Kyle Roopchand (16) – but were decimated in the middle and lower orders.

Their last seven wickets fell for just 19 runs, as they went all out for 125 after 18.2 overs. Aneal Rooplal (5/20) bagged a five-for while Cooper picked up 3/19.

Action continues on Monday with Victoria up against Preysal in the first game from 3pm, followed by PowerGen versus Clarke Road from 7pm.