Orisha elders gather for Earth Day

Marsha "Lady Adannna" Clifton , wears an ancestral dress and uses a cocoyea broom to clear the way for the Orisha procession for Earth Day and for a better life for TT, spitiritually on Independence Square, Port of Spain Last Monday. - Faith Ayoung

Last Monday, the National Council of Orisha Elders of TT convened for their annual International Earth Day Celebrations, led by Baba Neal Rawlins.

Starting at Independence Square and ending in Woodford Square, the event was intended as a tribute to the earth and its elements.

Rawlins, in his opening remarks, said, “Mother Earth is the source of everything. Without her, we have nothing.”

The ceremony highlighted the interconnectedness of humanity and nature, emphasising the vital role of earth, water, river, and sky in sustaining life.

“She is here to help us and we need to pay homage to the earth, to the water, to the river, to the water to the sky. Our Orishas are the elementals; they are the ones that sustain life,” Rawlins said.

Symbolic offerings of molasses, baby powder and shilling oil were reverently placed at each corner of the square, symbolising gratitude towards nature and its abundance.

In an interview with Newsday, the Iya Ayoka leader challenged misconceptions about Orisha practices, highlighting similarities with other religions and the importance of resisting stereotypes and embracing cultural diversity.

“People assume that Orisha or Oshun is just obeah, but when you look at it, it has some of the same practices as Hinduism. We're not that different. We must not let people tie us up.”

Minister of Planning and Development Pennelope Beckles underscored the urgency of environmental protection.

She referred to recent global events, including floods in Dubai and China, saying, “The planet is getting hotter. This is the hottest year our planet has been. When we think about Earth Day and the environment, we must think about what our actions will cost us – our agriculture, our water, our food. We are the ones who destroy our earth, our rivers, our oceans. We must cherish what we met.”

During the celebration, the faithful offered libations to three beings: Eshu, the owner of the crossroads and divine messenger who opens the way; Mama Latte or Mother Onile (Mother Earth) and Obatala, father of all Orishas.