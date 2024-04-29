Maintaining political independence

-

Quite recently the president of TTUTA had cause to issue an advisory to its members and the national community with regard to its stance on national politics, wherein he reminded that from the inception of the association it has always advanced a non-partisan position and in principle does not endorse any political party.

This reminder came in the wake of a public statement by the Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) based on their ongoing discussions with and in support of a particular political party.

Historically the labour movement in TT has been a strong anti-establishment influence on society as itlobbied for a better quality of life for the common man. This robust advocacy for the working class was responsible in a very significant way for the working masses to significantly enhance their standard of living as well as enjoy fundamental human and democratic rights consistent with a modern social order.

The core principles of social justice, equity and fairness upon which they stand and their consistent fierce defence of these principles have been a cornerstone of the democratic way of life we have come to know.

While the association does assume strong positions on issues that have an impact on the welfare and well-being of its members, it has always prided itself on a level of political neutrality to confront the political establishment in a fair and dispassionate manner as it pursues its members’ interest.

Being a professional association in addition to maintaining a trade union mandate, its fundamental objective is to promote the cause of education while it secures the best conditions for its members that will ultimately redound to the education sector as a whole in a positive manner. This requires that it maintains its moral authority to treat with all sides of the political divide, once they occupy the role of government.

Its founding membership insisted that its position on matters that affect the education sector must always be perceived to be free of partisan political bias – a position that is critical to ensure moral legitimacy and authority and therefore devoid of any hidden agendas. This formula has been successful thus far as the association pursues its mandate and has earned it a certain level of national respect. It has also consistently maintained that issues that impact on education should always transcend partisan political interests.

It should be emphasised that being non-partisan does not mean being apolitical. Hence the association has been and continues to lobby on various issues that affect the national community in a pragmatic and logical manner, always being guided by what is in the best interest of the national community. As a staunch defender of democracy, it has retained the right via its political neutrality to assume an accountability role, holding governments and democratic institutions to account where and when necessary, being the voice of the mass membership as well as the voiceless in the society.

While consistently reaffirming this strategic political neutrality over the years, its leadership has consistently reminded that individual members are free to support political parties in their private and personal capacities as they see fit. Indeed, some former leaders and individual members have assumed partisan political roles over the years but have always been careful to keep these roles separate and distinct from the position of the association.

It must also be noted that while the association has and continues to be committed to the principle of trade union solidarity, it maintains its right to hold views independent of other sectors of the trade union movement.

This position does not in any way diminish its support for the JTUM.

In assessing the merits and demerits of this non-partisan position the association holds firm to the view that given the current political culture, its best interest is served by not endorsing the agenda of any political organisation or party.

This latest advisory from the president is not the first of its kind; indeed, such advisories have been deemed necessary over the years to clarify any confusion in the minds of the membership and national community and is not meant to slight the position of any other trade union, but merely a reaffirmation of the association’s independence.

While some may have accused the association/leadership in the past of political bias, such allegations are indeed unfortunate. The association is always ready and willing to take the struggle for enhanced terms and conditions of engagement for its members to any party that occupies government without fear or favour.